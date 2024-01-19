Chiranjeevi to be honoured with 'Padma Vibushan', check his highest rated works till date
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
South Indian legendary actor Chiranjeevi is going to be awarded Padma Vibushan as per many reports.
In 2019 the actor provided the people with medical services at the time of need, as people were suffering from COVID-19.
Rudra Veena, highest rated Chiranjeevi movie where he plays the role of a classical singer. Rating - 8.6
Swayam Krushi, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a cobbler in this movie. Rating - 8.4
Chantabbai, a comedy movie of Detective James Pong. Rating - 8.2
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, an action comedy movie featuring Sridevi alongside the star. Rating - 8.1
Challenge, a drama released back in 1984 with a rating of 8.1
Chiranjeevi takes on corruption in the movie Tagore. Rating - 7.9
The action movie Gang Leader also had a rating of 7.9
Aapathbandavudu is a musical love story that had a rating of 7.9
Pasivadi Pranam, an action movie with a rating of 7.8
