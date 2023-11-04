Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada MBBS and other old movies set for re-release in November and December
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Shankar Dada MBBS is re-releasing tomorrow. It stars Chiranjeevi in the lead.
And no, Munna Bhai is not the remake of this one. In this case, it's ulta. Shankar Dada MBBS is a remake of Munna Bhai MBBS.
Adhurs starring Jr NTR and Brahmanandam is also releasing in theatres as per Gulte.com.
Jr NTR had a dual role in this one which also starred Nayanthara and Sheela in it.
Muthu starring Rajinikanth, Meena and Sarath Babu is also planned for release. The masala movie is a remake of a Malayalam movie called Thenmavin Kombath.
Sivaji is the most popular movie starring Rajinikanth. It is about corruption and Thalaivar is in full swagger.
It is dubbed in Hindi as Sivaji The Boss and is quite famous. We bet Thalaivar fans will be quite happy.
Ravi Teja's Venky is also being planned for a December release. DSP composed music for this one.
Simha Putrudu also known as Venghai is an action drama film starring Dhanush and Tamannaah.
It is also one of the movies planned for re-release in Telugu.
Just last month, we saw Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi released on the Rebel Star's birthday. Anyway, will you watch all these in theatres? Let us know...
