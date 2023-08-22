Chiranjeevi's Top 10 pics with Ram Charan and others that prove he's a complete family man

Chiranjeevi is a true blue family man and these pics are proof.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Chiranjeevi birthday

Chiranjeevi, who is a prominent actor in the South Indian film industry turns 68 on 22nd August.

Family Man

The actor-turned-politician has a busy work schedule yet he is a true family man and these pictures are proof.

Special Occasions

Chiranjeevi at the naming ceremony of Ram Charan’s child.

Allu Arjun

Chiranjeevi shares old childhood photo of Allu Arjun on his birthday.

Chiranjeevi wife

Chiranjeevi on a flight with his wife Surekha.

Flashback memories

Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture from Varun Konidela’s childhood on his birthday

Women’s Day

Chiranjeevi celebrated Women's Day with two influential women in his life.

Flight moments

Chiranjeevi often cherish his flight moment with his wife Surekha.

Mother’s Day

The actor celebrating Mother’s Day.

Perfect family picture

Ram Charan with wife, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.

Fam Jam

Chiranjeevi has multiple times proved that he is a complete family man.

Birthday special

The megastar shared this picture on his mother’s birthday.

