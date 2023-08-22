Chiranjeevi's Top 10 pics with Ram Charan and others that prove he's a complete family man

Chiranjeevi is a true blue family man and these pics are proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Chiranjeevi, who is a prominent actor in the South Indian film industry turns 68 on 22nd August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor-turned-politician has a busy work schedule yet he is a true family man and these pictures are proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi at the naming ceremony of Ram Charan’s child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi shares old childhood photo of Allu Arjun on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi on a flight with his wife Surekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture from Varun Konidela’s childhood on his birthdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi celebrated Women's Day with two influential women in his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi often cherish his flight moment with his wife Surekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor celebrating Mother’s Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan with wife, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi has multiple times proved that he is a complete family man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar shared this picture on his mother’s birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!