Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga to Murder Mystery 2: Upcoming web series and movies on Netflix

Netflix comes up with new releases every week, check out upcoming web series and movies to watch on the OTT platform

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

The Magician’s elephant

The animated fantasy adventure film will be available on Netflix from 17th March

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey will release on the streaming giant on March 16.

Murder Mystery 2

The second part of the action crime-comedy starring Jennifer Aniston will release on 31st March

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer heist thriller film will stream on March 24

The Night Agent

The Night Agent is an American action thriller available to watch on 23rd March

Love is Blind season 4

The much-awaited season 4 of Love is Blind will stream on 24th March

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

The 2005 film Diary of a Mad Black Woman will be available on Netflix from 31st March

From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a Japanese manga series streaming on Netflix from March 30

Shadow and Bone Season 2

The fantasy series Shadow and Bone season 2 is finally releasing on the 16th of March

Carol

Carol will be made available to watch on Netflix from March 20.

