Christmas 2022: Emily In Paris, Wednesday and more web series on OTT to watch while sipping on hot chocolate this season

Christmas is around the corner and it is important that you watch good web series. Take a look at all the new web series that totally deserves your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Pitchers Season 2

The story is about four entrepreneurs who have left their job to pursue their startup venture. Watch the series on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywood

Emily In Paris

The third season is on Netflix, where Emily will be seen having lots of twists and turns.

Source: Bollywood

Stranger Things 4

The fourth season of the American science fiction show is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywood

Aashram 3

Watch Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala in Aashram 3 only on MX Player. How Baba becomes supreme is the challenge in the story.

Source: Bollywood

Dahan

An IAS officer takes up a strange case in Shilaspura village that has strange superstitions. Watch this on Disney + Hotstar.

Source: Bollywood

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

What happens when famous detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his new case? Watch the series only on Netflix.

Source: Bollywood

Dangerous Liaisons

Watch it on Lionsgate Play where Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont use power in a world of seduction.

Source: Bollywood

Kaari

The Tamil action drama is all about the life of a horse jockey, a multimillionaire and a girl named Meena. What happens when they are on a collision with one another? Watch it on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywood

Vir Das- Landing

Watch it on Netflix where the show is about Vir Das travelling the world and about what home means to him.

Source: Bollywood

Wednesday

Watch this supernatural show on Netflix, which is based on the role of Wednesday Addams of The Addams family.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 airport looks we cannot get over

 

 Find Out More