Christmas 2023: A look back at the most gorgeous celeb X'Mas trees to deck up your home
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
With her striking Christmas tree, Santa cap over her head and white minidress, Diana Penty looked like no less than a fairy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa, sporting an optimistic outlook on life, enjoyed an idyllic Christmas Eve with her loved one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi looked adorable in a reindeer headband and wished her fans a Merry Christmas while posing in front of the Christmas tree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lovely moment of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was captured and shared by the actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's cousin, joins him for a glamorous Christmas celebration.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instagram users saw Karisma Kapoor posting her red-clad Santa avatar alongside her pet dog and a Christmas cookie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari shared photos of herself and her brother Reyansh and mother Shweta Tiwari helping her decorate her Christmas tree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan can be seen in a goofy mood with as she poses in front of a Christmas tree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Christmas 2023: Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian: Hollywood beauties bask in the X'Mas spirit
Find Out More