Christmas 2023: Animal star Triptii Dimri, Alia Bhatt and more DIVAS in gorgeous red outfits

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt loves celebrating every festival. We wonder if this year she would twin with Raha Kapoor for Christmas. 

A floral pantsuit for the boss lady that you are! 

A deep red full-sleeved dress to go with the deepest shade of red for the lips. 

A corset-style satin gown just like Kangana Ranaut.  

Another corset-style outfit. Katrina Kaif looks everyone looks so stylish. 

A figure-hugging dress and a strapless one because you're too chic for winter.

Ananya Panday's look is strictly for an indoor party setting. 

If you love being the boss babe, a formal pantsuit would work well. 

Make a dramatic entry with a short dress and stilettos. 

A satin mini dress for the petite frame you. Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous. 

If you love the bling, wear something like Suhana Khan.

Another silk in the darkest red outfit. Tripti is stealing hearts and how!  

