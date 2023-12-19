Christmas 2023: Animal star Triptii Dimri, Alia Bhatt and more DIVAS in gorgeous red outfits
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Alia Bhatt loves celebrating every festival. We wonder if this year she would twin with Raha Kapoor for Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A floral pantsuit for the boss lady that you are!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A deep red full-sleeved dress to go with the deepest shade of red for the lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A corset-style satin gown just like Kangana Ranaut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another corset-style outfit. Katrina Kaif looks everyone looks so stylish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A figure-hugging dress and a strapless one because you're too chic for winter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday's look is strictly for an indoor party setting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you love being the boss babe, a formal pantsuit would work well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Make a dramatic entry with a short dress and stilettos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satin mini dress for the petite frame you. Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you love the bling, wear something like Suhana Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another silk in the darkest red outfit. Tripti is stealing hearts and how!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Pakistani actresses who would give tough fight to Bollywood Divas in Indian movies, web series
Find Out More