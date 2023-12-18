Christmas 2023 fashion inspiration from Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod and other TV divas

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Pranali Rathod- You can too look like a fairy by choosing something other than red this Christmas.

Tejasswi Prakash- If you want to give a semi-formal look for the occasion then a red blazer with a beautiful necklace is perfect.

Rubina Dilaik- Go bold like her and surprise everyone around you.

Mouni Roy- Rock the party in a short black dress and sway away the guests.

Nia Sharma- Why to wrap a gift if you can wear a bow yourself!

Hina Khan- Keep yourself comfortable and warm by carrying a furry jacket.

Jasmin Bhasin - Give yourself a doll look by getting decked up like her.

Erica Fernandez- Enjoy a soothing Christmas evening in a simple and elegant red gown.

Shivangi Joshi- Try something new by experimenting with a net body fit dress along with a straight ponytail.

