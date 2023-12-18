Christmas 2023: Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian: Hollywood beauties bask in the X'Mas spirit
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Celebs are ready to welcome Christmas and they seem to be in the right spirit as they share some inside pics of their decorations.
Jennifer Aniston posted a picture of her wooden reindeer ornaments for Christmas, that featured green antlers, checkered scarves, and red noses.
In a shared Instagram post, the hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark revealed their enormous tree which reaches all the way to the ceiling.
Kim Kardashian showcased her winter wonderland, which consisted of decking her Los Angeles home with artificial snow-dusted Christmas trees.
Jennifer Lopez posing before her gold-themed tree, the singer showcased warm-toned string lights, glittering balls, and snow-covered pine cones.
The branches of Jessica Simpson's two-story showstopper are hardly visible due to the heavy layering of glittering silver, teal, blue and lime green decorations.
Savannah Guthrie posted pictures of her family's Christmas tree, which featured an interesting collection of ornaments.
Michael Strahan posted a picture of himself and his two cute dogs on Instagram, flaunting his vibrant evergreen tree.
