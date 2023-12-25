Christmas 2023: Kim Kardashian and other Hollywood celebs deck up their homes

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Jennie Kim looked super cute while posing with her dog.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hoda Kotb seems to be enjoying the decorations for her this year's Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Terry Crews is in super fun mood to welcome Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kelly Rowland gives us this adorable picture and we are in love with it!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emily looks as stunning as always as she drops a goofy pic of herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Corrine Olympios posed like a queen in front of her Christmas tree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Kardashian decked up her home with a chilly look for this Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathy Hilton rocks her outfit and matches it with her pink Christmas tree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies, series about serial killers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More