Christmas 2023: Top 10 movies to watch today with family and kids on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023
Macaulay Culkin's popular Christmas film Home Alone encourages spending time with family, even if they drive you nuts.
In the film All I Want for Christmas is You, a young Mariah Carey hopes to receive a dog in time for Christmas.
In Home Alone 2, Kevin McAllister and his goons are returning to ruin your Christmas celebrations.
Love Actually is the ideal romantic comedy to watch over the holidays with your significant other.
We still have a lot to be grateful for, despite the fact that it may not always feel like it. That's a pretty vivid memory from the film It's a Wonderful Life.
The picture book is beautifully illustrated by the classic animated film Polar Express.
Elf is a genuine Christmas miracle, full of festive cheer and amusing moments.
A famous ensemble portrays a family in Almost Christmas that has lost its matriarch but not their sense of humor.
The charming holiday comedy Christmas With the Kranks stars Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Take a look at how Charles Dickens penned The Man Who Invented Christmas, a beloved holiday story.
