Christmas 2023: Top 10 movies to watch today with family and kids on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Macaulay Culkin's popular Christmas film Home Alone encourages spending time with family, even if they drive you nuts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film All I Want for Christmas is You, a young Mariah Carey hopes to receive a dog in time for Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Home Alone 2, Kevin McAllister and his goons are returning to ruin your Christmas celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Actually is the ideal romantic comedy to watch over the holidays with your significant other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We still have a lot to be grateful for, despite the fact that it may not always feel like it. That's a pretty vivid memory from the film It's a Wonderful Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The picture book is beautifully illustrated by the classic animated film Polar Express.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elf is a genuine Christmas miracle, full of festive cheer and amusing moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A famous ensemble portrays a family in Almost Christmas that has lost its matriarch but not their sense of humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The charming holiday comedy Christmas With the Kranks stars Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take a look at how Charles Dickens penned The Man Who Invented Christmas, a beloved holiday story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Curry & Cyanide and Top 10 more bone chilling crime documentaries on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More