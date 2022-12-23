Christmas party outfits to steal from Katrina Kaif's closet

The festival of Christmas is around the corner and Katrina Kaif's wardrobe serves the perfect inspiration. We are impressed with her dress collections, check it out.Source: Bollywood
If you want to shine and stand out from the rest then all you need is a sequin dress in your wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
If you want to keep everything elegant and graceful then wear this red bodycon dress.Source: Bollywood
All you need is this off-shoulder black dress to create a unique fashion statement.Source: Bollywood
An off shoulder white outfit should sum up your Christmas 2022 classy look.Source: Bollywood
Are you planning to get drunk and cosy with bae this Christmas? ALl you need is a little black dress.Source: Bollywood
If you want to look angelic then all you need is a white mini dress which will make you look alluring.Source: Bollywood
Are you someone who wants to make your ex go crazy? Wear this shimmery metallic dress and keep dancing.Source: Bollywood
Winter is here and all you need is a floral outfit which can make you look elegant like the actress.Source: Bollywood
All you need is this red-coloured dramatic outfit to look like a queen and rule.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked cute in this snap. She kept things sexy as well with this sultry bodycon dress.Source: Bollywood
