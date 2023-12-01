Christmas party playlist 2023: The best songs to play while you hang with your gang
Bollywood Staff
Dec 01, 2023
Get into the spirit of the festive season with this banger song, Besharam Rang from Jawan.
Woh Tere Mere Ishq Ka will give you all the feels for a perfect evening.
Tere Vaaste will be a perfect fit to play for a fun evening with your partner.
Groove to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan with your friends to party hard.
This soulful piece, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye by Arijit will take you on a cloudy ride with your partner.
Don’t forget to drop your jhumkaa while dancing to What Jhumkaa from RRKPK.
Zinda banda will make you feel alive if you are having a boring party evening.
Listen to this romantic hit Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Kartey featuring Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor.
