Christmas special South Indian movies to watch with family and kids on Netflix and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Thunivu- The story of the film revolves around a group of thieves who plan to rob a bank.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veera Simha Reddy- In this film, Jai embarks on a journey to find his father, Veera, who has been absent for a long time, after discovering the traumatic past of his parents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Good Night- It explores familial ties while fusing humor and reality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan 2- Directed by Mani Ratnam, is the continuation of the Chola dynasty saga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varisu- With a blend of humor and drama, this film ranks among the top South Indian productions of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer- In an attempt to find his son's attackers, Muthuvel Pandiyan, a retired jailer, sets out on a diligent search.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2018- Little disputes arise between different characters in the village of Aruvikkulam. Tovino plays a young guy who defected from the Army using a forged medical certificate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhola Shankar- Finally, Shankar, a taxi driver, sets out on a trip with his beloved sister Mahalakshmi, traveling from Hyderabad to Kolkata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon, Top 10 Bollywood actors who played political figures in films
Find Out More