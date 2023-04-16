Top 10 fantasy thrillers on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

In Chupa a boy befriends a creature Chupacabra hiding in his grandfather's shed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lord of the Rings is a three-part epic fantasy adventure film series based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Tooth is about post-apocalyptic world where a boy is part human and part deer in search of his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is adaptation of Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Nightbooks a young boy tells scary stories to a witch to stay trapped and avoid certain death

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mowgli: legend of the jungle is a tale that we are familiar to since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Justice League is a superhero film based on DC Comics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guillermo del toro's pinocchio is about a man bringing a wooden boy to life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Doctor Strange, a neurosurgeon on physical healing is drawn into the mystic arts world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Afterlife of the Party, a young lady is given a chance to right her wrongs to earn wings after her death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actresses most gorgeous summer looks

 

 Find Out More