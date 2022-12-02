Jacqueline's sartorial pick

The sartorial fashion of the actress has always been a reflection of who she is as a person.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jacqueline's beauty

The Sri Lankan beauty has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She has done movies like Housefull (2010) and Race 2 (2013).

Experimental wardrobe

Jacqueline has always experimented with her clothing choices and has always been best dressed.

Year ending look

Planning to step out as new year will be coming soon? Try this dress which has a tight fitting and makes Jacqueline look like a bomb.

Casual look

If you are planning to have a casual day out with your friends then this outfit is your go-to number. It will make you receive compliments.

Dramatic look

A yellow kurta set will make you feel like a daisy for your buddies wedding and will make you stand out.

Ethnic ensemble

If your figure is in the best shape then wear this saree which will serve as a good example of you taking care of your body.

Statement fashion

The diva has often created fashion in gowns that has always accentuated her curvaeous figure.

Love for skirts

The diva in her millenial orange skirt knows to dress from meetings to dinner dates.

Wedding look

The actress is looking striking in this shade of pink lehenga which she had worn for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi event.

