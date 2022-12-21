The actress cuts down on sugar and eats clean to get healthy and glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress has a detox drink in the morning made out of celery juice, turmeric or apple cider vinegar.
The actress likes to keep herself hydrated and prefers to drink three litres of water daily.
The star likes to do power yoga, dancing, and jogging which keeps her skin glowing.
The actress uses a lot of Vitamin C serums which brightens up the skin and also removes dark spots.
The actress likes to remove her makeup before she hits the bed. She does not act lazy in the same.
The star believes that it is important to deep cleanse skin in night so that our skin stays hydrated and can breathe.
The actress likes to make a lot of face masks from ingredients in the kitchen.
She uses honey on her lips which act as a natural lip balm and reportedly washes her face with Cetaphil.
She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde.
