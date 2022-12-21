Eating clean

The actress cuts down on sugar and eats clean to get healthy and glowing skin.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Detox

Reportedly, the actress has a detox drink in the morning made out of celery juice, turmeric or apple cider vinegar.

Water

The actress likes to keep herself hydrated and prefers to drink three litres of water daily.

Exercise

The star likes to do power yoga, dancing, and jogging which keeps her skin glowing.

Vitamin C serums

The actress uses a lot of Vitamin C serums which brightens up the skin and also removes dark spots.

Night routine

The actress likes to remove her makeup before she hits the bed. She does not act lazy in the same.

Deep cleansing

The star believes that it is important to deep cleanse skin in night so that our skin stays hydrated and can breathe.

Go to the kitchen

The actress likes to make a lot of face masks from ingredients in the kitchen.

Jacqueline's secret to glowing skin

She uses honey on her lips which act as a natural lip balm and reportedly washes her face with Cetaphil.

Workfront

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde.

