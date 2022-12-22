Cirkus star Pooja Hegde's skincare routine is easy and simple to follow

Do you know how Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde manages to get a glow on her face? This is the skincare regime she follows, which you must bookmark.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Wash your face

The actress is lazy but the first thing that she does when she wakes up in the morning is washes her face.

Put a moisturiser

Pooja believes in applying a moisturiser after she washes her face and does this in the morning.

Face wash

Pooja does not leave her home without her face wash and swears by this skincare product.

Face pack

After she is done with her shooting she applies a face pack which helps in her skin being hydrated.

Removes makeup

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star never sleeps without removing her makeup. She never breaks this rule.

Pampers her skin

The Cirkus star likes to use haldi and malai as a homemade face pack for her skin. She likes to use natural ingredients.

De-glam

Reportedly, when the actress is not shooting she prefers to not apply makeup and let her skin breathe.

Eats desi ghee

As per a report by Asianet, the actress likes to eat desi ghee which adds glow to her skin.

Sunscreen

This is one of the most important and everyday essential for the star. She uses the same while shooting.

Importance of sunscreen

Pooja does not like to get tanned and believes that sunscreen protects her from the same.

