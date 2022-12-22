Cirkus star Pooja Hegde's skincare routine is easy and simple to follow

Do you know how Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde manages to get a glow on her face? This is the skincare regime she follows, which you must bookmark.Source: Bollywood
The actress is lazy but the first thing that she does when she wakes up in the morning is washes her face.Source: Bollywood
Pooja believes in applying a moisturiser after she washes her face and does this in the morning.Source: Bollywood
Pooja does not leave her home without her face wash and swears by this skincare product.Source: Bollywood
After she is done with her shooting she applies a face pack which helps in her skin being hydrated.Source: Bollywood
The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star never sleeps without removing her makeup. She never breaks this rule.Source: Bollywood
The Cirkus star likes to use haldi and malai as a homemade face pack for her skin. She likes to use natural ingredients.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, when the actress is not shooting she prefers to not apply makeup and let her skin breathe.Source: Bollywood
As per a report by Asianet, the actress likes to eat desi ghee which adds glow to her skin.Source: Bollywood
This is one of the most important and everyday essential for the star. She uses the same while shooting.Source: Bollywood
Pooja does not like to get tanned and believes that sunscreen protects her from the same.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!