This film is based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. It has topped the IMDB list and has got 7.9 ratings.Source: Bollywood
Based on O. Henry’s The Last Leaf, the star played a grey role. The film has got a 7.3 rating on IMDb.Source: Bollywood
This film has got a rating of 7.2 and Ranveer's role as Bajirao is etched yet in everyone's mind.Source: Bollywood
The actor essayed Alauddin Khalji in the film. This movie has got 7.0 rating on IMDb.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer's film got a 6.9 star and his character was very relatable to the milennials.Source: Bollywood
This is one of the best movies of Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone. It has got a 6.4 rating on IMDb.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer was seen with Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma. The movie got a 6 rating on IMDb.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty's cop drama movie that had Ranveer with Sara Ali Khan got a 5.6 rating on IMDb and reportedly made Rs 400 crore worldwide box office collection.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer's film with Ali Zafar, Govinda and Parineeti Chopra got a 4.3 rating on IMDb and did not do well at the ticket counters.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor's film got a 4 rating on IMDb and has been one of the worst movies.Source: Bollywood
This movie of Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra got 2.4 rating and is the lowest on IMDb.Source: Bollywood
