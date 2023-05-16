Priyanka Chopra's Citadel tops list of top original shows on OTT this week
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
If you want to chill at home then watch these top original shows on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.
Here, have a look at the top OTT originals of the week from May 5-11, 2023.
Priyanka Chopra's much-talked web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video has topped the list of Ormax Stream Track.
Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Farzi which came second on the list. Watch the web series on Amazon Prime Video.
Radhika Madan slays in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar which has come third on the list.
Rana Naidu showcases the relationship between Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh on Netflix. The web show came fourth on the list.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video showcases crime against women and has come fifth on the list.
Garmi a series by Tigmanshu Dhulia came sixth on the list and can be watched on Sony LIV.
In Taj: Reign Of Revenge, the game for the throne gets bigger. The show came seventh on the list and can be seen on Zee 5.
Watch Jim Sarabh and Ishwak Singh's series Rocket Boys Season 2 on Sony LIV. It came eight on the list.
Gutar Gu on Amazon Mini TV is a sweet love story. It came ninth on the list of top ten shows.
Aditi Rao Hydrari's Jubilee web series on Amazon Prime Video came tenth on the list.
