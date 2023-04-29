Top 10 trending Amazon Prime movies and series in India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Citadel is the most trending web series on Amazon Prime Video

Ravanasura is mystery adventure film where a police officer investigates brutal murders.

Pathu Thala is a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film.

Kabzaa is a gangster period action film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is ranked in the highest position on OTT as well.

Ahead of PS 2 Ponniyin Selvan 1 is trending in the top 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Jubilee explores Indian cinema dating in the 1930s.

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi secures the eighth position on the list.

Gurudev Hoysala is action thriller film investigating the case of missing officer.

Happy Family, conditions apply is also counted in Top 10 trending movies and web series.

