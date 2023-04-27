Top 10 classiest Priyanka Chopra looks for Citadel promotions
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra set temperature soaring in green Valentino gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty in black - Priyanka Chopra is a total slayer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra looked hot as fire in red.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PeeCee's pink satin gown by label Roksanda costs Rs 2,35,900.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who's the boss lady? It's Priyanka Chopra!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's blue polka dot gown was simply fab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely classy during Mumbai promotions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black has been her all-time favourite.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra flaunted her fab curves in crop top and skirt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oversized co-ord set was a style statement.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PS 2 sensation Sobhita Dhulipala is a princess in white
Find Out More