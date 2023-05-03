Top 10 reasons to watch Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Citadel is an action packed thriller. The thriller series will keep you engaged on the edge of the seat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citadel has stunning visuals as the series was shot in different locations globally.
Citadel cast has given impressive performance.
Citadel has a thought provoking storyline on violence, trauma, and identity related issues.
Citadel storyline has action, twists, turns and suspense.
Citadel's plot is filled with suspense and will keep you on the edge of the seat.
Citadel has a dark portrayal of the crime thriller and is a standout.
Citadel because of the multinational cast has got an international appeal.
Citadel showcases a cultural insight into the Middle East and India.
Citadel has been critically acclaimed from viewers.
