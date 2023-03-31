Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas flaunt baby Malti Marie like proud parents as they arrive in Mumbai [View Adorable Pics]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas has got their baby Malti Marie to India for the first time. Here, take a look at the cutest photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023