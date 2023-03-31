Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas flaunt baby Malti Marie like proud parents as they arrive in Mumbai [View Adorable Pics]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas has got their baby Malti Marie to India for the first time. Here, take a look at the cutest photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti Marie, Nick Jonas arrive in India

For the first time, Priyanka with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas arrived in India, post Malti was born.

Malti's first trip to Mumbai

Priyanka in her Instagram story had taken a picture from the plane where Malti was on the lap and said, "Mumbai Meri Jaan".

Can't keep calm

Priyanka earlier once in her post mentioned that she could not keep calm as she was getting her daughter to India.

Cute greetings

Priyanka, Malti and Nick were seen greeting the paps with a lot of love and respect.

One-year-old Malti

Nick and Priyanka were blessed with Malti back in January last year.

Malti born via surrogacy

Priyanka in her post mentioned that her child was born via surrogacy. She had asked for privacy as she focused on her family.

How Priyanka-Nick met

The pair had met during Met Gala fashion event back in 2017.

Public appearance

Priyanka's first appearance photos with Malti have gone viral on social media.

Family goals

It looks like the pair has come to Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch.

First look

The Chopra-Jonas family looks perfect as they arrive in India for a good stay.

