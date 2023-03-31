Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas flaunt baby Malti Marie like proud parents as they arrive in Mumbai [View Adorable Pics]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas has got their baby Malti Marie to India for the first time. Here, take a look at the cutest photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
For the first time, Priyanka with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas arrived in India, post Malti was born.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka in her Instagram story had taken a picture from the plane where Malti was on the lap and said, "Mumbai Meri Jaan".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka earlier once in her post mentioned that she could not keep calm as she was getting her daughter to India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka, Malti and Nick were seen greeting the paps with a lot of love and respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick and Priyanka were blessed with Malti back in January last year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka in her post mentioned that her child was born via surrogacy. She had asked for privacy as she focused on her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair had met during Met Gala fashion event back in 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka's first appearance photos with Malti have gone viral on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like the pair has come to Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chopra-Jonas family looks perfect as they arrive in India for a good stay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
