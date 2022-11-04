Priyanka Chopra ruled hearts in India and now, she is taking over Hollywood as well. The Desi Gurl has been minting money through business and her career.Source: Bollywood
Let's check out the most expensive things that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas own.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas own a sprawling mansion in LA which is said to be worth $20 million.Source: Bollywood
Well, it used to be in Priyanka and Nick's possession before they sold it to a Banglore-based businessman. It was sold for Rs 5.25 crore.Source: Bollywood
Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 which is said to be around Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has expensive taste in jewellery as well. She reportedly owns 50-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings that cost Rs 21.75 crores.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Priyanka Chopra owns a multi-crore home in Goa.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also own a 1960 Ford Thunderbird. Here's a family picture in the classic ford thunderbird.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee also owns a faux fur coat by Peter Dundas which is worth Rs 12.8 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the coolest parents right now. They are raising Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, indeed a life's treasure.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!