Priyanka Chopra and her most expensive possessions 

Priyanka Chopra ruled hearts in India and now, she is taking over Hollywood as well. The Desi Gurl has been minting money through business and her career.

PC-Nick's expensive possessions 

Let's check out the most expensive things that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas own. 

LA Mansion 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas own a sprawling mansion in LA which is said to be worth $20 million. 

Rolls Royce Ghost

Well, it used to be in Priyanka and Nick's possession before they sold it to a Banglore-based businessman. It was sold for Rs 5.25 crore. 

Mercedes Maybach

Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 which is said to be around Rs 3 crore. 

PC's earrings 

Priyanka Chopra has expensive taste in jewellery as well. She reportedly owns 50-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings that cost Rs 21.75 crores. 

Home in Goa 

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra owns a multi-crore home in Goa. 

A Ford classic!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also own a 1960 Ford Thunderbird. Here's a family picture in the classic ford thunderbird. 

A coat

PeeCee also owns a faux fur coat by Peter Dundas which is worth Rs 12.8 lakhs. 

PC and Nick's life treasure 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the coolest parents right now. They are raising Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, indeed a life's treasure. 

