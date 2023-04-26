Citadel, Sweet Tooth 2 and more OTT releases this week

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will be seen in Citadel which is a highly anticipated series releasing on 28th April 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Tooth season 2 on Netflix will be available from 27th April,2023 where you can see the adventures of a boy who is half deer and human.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Bad Mother on Netflix is about a mom whose son is a prosecutor getting amnesia. It is releasing on 26th April, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Life After Death on Netflix is about Gauri developing a bond with a doctor named Radhika who has a past. Watch it on Netflix on 28th April 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aka will release on Netflix on 28th April and is a French espionage thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peter Pan & Wendy is a tale about a boy who does not want to grow. It is releasing on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn is a supernatural horror film and is a Kannada movie remake of the same title. It is releasing on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nani's Dasara had a theatrical release and now will release on Netflix on 27th April 2023. The film is multilingual.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Ved watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's superb love story on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is in Marathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

cccc (3)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Honey Singh's 22 kg weight loss journey

 

 Find Out More