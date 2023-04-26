Citadel, Sweet Tooth 2 and more OTT releases this week
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will be seen in Citadel which is a highly anticipated series releasing on 28th April 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Tooth season 2 on Netflix will be available from 27th April,2023 where you can see the adventures of a boy who is half deer and human.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Bad Mother on Netflix is about a mom whose son is a prosecutor getting amnesia. It is releasing on 26th April, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Life After Death on Netflix is about Gauri developing a bond with a doctor named Radhika who has a past. Watch it on Netflix on 28th April 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aka will release on Netflix on 28th April and is a French espionage thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Peter Pan & Wendy is a tale about a boy who does not want to grow. It is releasing on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U-Turn is a supernatural horror film and is a Kannada movie remake of the same title. It is releasing on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nani's Dasara had a theatrical release and now will release on Netflix on 27th April 2023. The film is multilingual.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ved watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's superb love story on 28th April 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is in Marathi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
cccc (3)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Honey Singh's 22 kg weight loss journey
Find Out More