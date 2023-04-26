Top 10 spy thrillers to watch in 2023
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Salman Khan in Tiger 3 will come back as a RAW officer and it will hit theatres in November.
Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is an action series which is of the spy genre. Watch it out also for Richard Madden.
War 2 will be dircted by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are in the cast.
The Family Man 3 is in the making and fans loved Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.
Vidyut Jamwal will be playing the role of an air force officer in IB71.
Khufiya has Tabu as a raw agent. She has to manager her life as a spy and also as a lover.
Ghosted has Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reuniting in this thriller which is entertaining.
Argylle is based on a spy novel Elly Conway.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is a sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018).
Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.
