Top 10 spy thrillers to watch in 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023

Salman Khan in Tiger 3 will come back as a RAW officer and it will hit theatres in November.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is an action series which is of the spy genre. Watch it out also for Richard Madden.

War 2 will be dircted by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are in the cast.

The Family Man 3 is in the making and fans loved Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.

Vidyut Jamwal will be playing the role of an air force officer in IB71.

Khufiya has Tabu as a raw agent. She has to manager her life as a spy and also as a lover.

Ghosted has Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reuniting in this thriller which is entertaining.

Argylle is based on a spy novel Elly Conway.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is a sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018).

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

