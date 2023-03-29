Citadel to Shaakuntalam: Top 12 movies and web series releasing in April 2023; book your calendars

There are many movies and web shows that are releasing in the month of April which will keep you hooked to the screen. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Gumrah- 7th April, 2023

In Mrunal Thakur's film, the murder investigation of a young man takes a weird turn when they find out that the prime suspect has a lookalike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jubilee- 7th April, 2023

In Vikramaditya Motwane's creation, the characters are ready to gamble to find dreams, love and ambition. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

August 16 1947- 7th April, 2023

Gautam Karthik is all ready to showcase an anti-colonial period drama movie at theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaakuntalam- 14th April, 2023

The love story of king Dushyantha and Shakuntala will be shown through the eyes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu at theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Citadel- 28th April, 2023

Can Citadel agents recollect their memories and fight against Manticore. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 5- 14th April, 2023

Post her husband leaves, Miriam Midge Maisel realises that she knows to do stand-up comedy. Watch the same on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tooth Fairy: When Love Bites- 20th April, 2023

Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to make his OTT debut on Netflix where he will play the role of a chocolate boy hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan- 21st April 2023

The eldest brother does not want to marry as he feels it will create disharmony. His brothers find him a partner. Watch Salman Khan's film at theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghosted- 21st April, 2023

Cole falls for Sadie and realises that she is a secret agent. They then decide to save the world. Watch it on Apple TV+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise- 21st April, 2023

Two sisters' reunion is cut by the rise of demons who eat flesh. Watch the movie at the theatre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyn Selvan 2- 28th April, 2023

Arulmozhi Varma is going ahead with his journey of being Rajaraja I, Watch the movie at theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravanasur- 7th April, 2023

Ravi Teja's movie seems to be a psychological thriller. Watch the movie at theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Urfi Javed's make up stole the limelight from her OTT outfits

 

 Find Out More