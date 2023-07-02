City Of Dreams, Mirzapur and more: Top 10 political web series on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
The Gaikwad family dispute is the subject of City of Dreams on Disney+Hotstar.
The firm hand, the mafia boss of Mirzapur, and rich carpet exporter Akhandanand Tripathi. Munna, his son is unworthy in Mirzapur. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
In this made-up tale, Rani Bharti, in Maharani is the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema, works at home on Sony Liv.
In Tandav Samar Pratap Singh (Saif Ali Khan), the flamboyant leader of the prestigious Janata Lok Dal (JLD). Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
In Dark 7 White the protagonist of the tale is Yudi, the prospective chief minister of Rajasthan (Sumeet Vyas). Watch it on Alt Balaji.
Rangbaaz is based on the true life of Shri Prakash Shukla, who was a notorious mobster. Watch it on Zee 5.
In Paatal Lok protagonist of the programme is cynical cop Hathiram Chowdhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who is given the task of looking into a high-profile crime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
In Queen 11 episodes in the first season chronicle Shakthi Sheshadri’s life and development. Watch it on MX Player.
The Chargesheet series depicts a CBI agent’s quest to discover the truth regarding the brutal death of a national table tennis champion on Zee 5.
The life of Rajasthani gangster Anandpal Singh (later known as Amarpal Singh) served as the basis for Rangbaaz Phir Se on Zee 5.
Politics affect you whether or not you care about it, probably far more than it should.
One easy way to understand the nuances of politics is by watching web series made about them.
