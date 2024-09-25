Coldplay tickets sold out? Here's where and how you can watch the concert LIVE

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2024

British Band Coldplay is performing in Mumbai on 18th and 19th January.

Due to immense demand, a third show also got added by the organisers, i.e., on 21st January.

Despite 3 concert dates, Coldplay tickets got fully booked and many could not get any.

On social media, fans are expressing disappointment over ticket sales, hike in prices and more.

But Coldplay has many concerts lined up and here's when and where you can watch them live.

The band is going to perform in Abu Dhabi on January 11 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

April 9, 11 and 12, the band will be in Hong Kong performing at Kai Tak Stadium.

April 16, 18, 19 and 22 of the next year, Coldplay will be performing in Seoul. The concerts will be held at Goyang Stadium.

August 18 and 19 of 2025, Coldplay will be in England performing at Craven Park.

In August 2025, Coldplay has Webley Stadium booked for 6 day for massive concerts.

