Comedyverse, horror universe, spyverse: check out Indian film universes with promise of entertainment and box office success
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Movie universes like comedy universe, horror universe, cop universe, and more have become a trend in cinema right now.
Producer Frioz Nadiadwala has plans of comedy universe with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3.
Both movies are sequels to the classic comedy laugh riot of 2000s.
Rohit Shetty created a cop universe with the crossover of characters from his films.
Copverse of Bollywood include films Simmba, Singham, Sooryavanshi
The latest addition to this will be Singham 3 aka Lady Singham.
Another successful universe is od horror comedy created by Dinesh Vijan.
The horror comedy universe has films like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and upcoming Stree 2.
Yash Raj Films has also created a sypverse of films Tiger, War and Pathaan.
New addition to the spy universe will be Tiger 2, War 2 and Fighter.
Rohit Shetty has made one more comedy universe and that Golmaal film series and Cirkus.
