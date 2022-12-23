Connect star Nayanthara follows this fitness routine

Connect actress Nayanthara is a total fitness freak. This is the workout routine which needs to be followed if you want a toned body like the Lady Superstar.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Nayanthara's workout regime

Reportedly, the actress is very regular with her workouts and never misses the same.

Yoga

In her workout, she likes to do yoga apart from the different types of training that she does.

Sleep

Whenever the diva hits the gym, she ensures that she takes in good hours of beauty sleep.

Customised diet

Reportedly, the South star does not believe in doing crash diets and likes to eat wholesome food.

This is what Nayanthara eats

The star loves to eat fruits, veggies, eggs and meat. She likes to avoid sugar, reportedly.

Coconut water

The actress loves to consume the same during her pre and post workout session.

Weight training

Reportedly, she is fond of weight training which helps her always to maintain her weight.

Eat in moderation

The Connect actress likes to eat less and believes in the philosophy of working out more.

Fruit juices

The beauty loves to drink fruit juices which keeps her tummy full and is also healthy.

About the star

Nayanthara is the new mother in town and is fondly known as Lady Superstar.

