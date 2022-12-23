Connect star Nayanthara follows this fitness routine

Connect actress Nayanthara is a total fitness freak. This is the workout routine which needs to be followed if you want a toned body like the Lady Superstar.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress is very regular with her workouts and never misses the same.Source: Bollywood
In her workout, she likes to do yoga apart from the different types of training that she does.Source: Bollywood
Whenever the diva hits the gym, she ensures that she takes in good hours of beauty sleep.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the South star does not believe in doing crash diets and likes to eat wholesome food.Source: Bollywood
The star loves to eat fruits, veggies, eggs and meat. She likes to avoid sugar, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to consume the same during her pre and post workout session.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, she is fond of weight training which helps her always to maintain her weight.Source: Bollywood
The Connect actress likes to eat less and believes in the philosophy of working out more.Source: Bollywood
The beauty loves to drink fruit juices which keeps her tummy full and is also healthy.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara is the new mother in town and is fondly known as Lady Superstar.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!