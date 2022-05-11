A look at the most expensive handbags owned by Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hermes Birkin bag is worth Rs 13 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Kareena's Nero Intrecciato Nappa tote from Bottega Veneta is worth Rs 3.69 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dior Tote is worth approximately Rs 2 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's black Chanel Bag is worth Rs 3.7 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's this Hermes Birkin bag is reportedly worth Rs 12 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!