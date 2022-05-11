Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for handbags

A look at the most expensive handbags owned by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hermes Birkin bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hermes Birkin bag is worth Rs 13 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bottega Veneta tote

Kareena's Nero Intrecciato Nappa tote from Bottega Veneta is worth Rs 3.69 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dior Tote

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dior Tote is worth approximately Rs 2 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chanel bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan's black Chanel Bag is worth Rs 3.7 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hermes bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan's this Hermes Birkin bag is reportedly worth Rs 12 lakh.

