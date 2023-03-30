COVID is back: Mahhi Vij, Raj Kundra test positive; Remembering celebs who lost their lives to the virus 

Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, the COVID is back and it has affected another celeb too. Here's remembering celebs who passed away due to COVID.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Raj Kundra tests positive

If reports are anything to go by, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has also tested for COVID.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Now, let's see cleebs who lost their lives to COVID. Ace singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested COVID-19 positive in the first week of August. He passed away in September end. Reportedly, he passed away due to COVID complications.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Veteran Marathi film actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar was tested COVID positive. She had been shooting for a serial. She passed away at the age of 79.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Special Ops actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who worked in films and TV passed away due to COVID. He was 52.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dadi Chandro Tomar

One of the shooter Dadi, Chandra Tomar passed away due to COVID complications as well. She was 89.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shravan Rathod

Shravan from Nadeem-Shravan passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He had attended the Kumbh Mela, despite being advised against it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhilasha Patil

Popular Marathi and Hindi film actress Abhilasha Patil also breathed her last during the COVID wave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Vohra

Rahul Vohra was suffering from COVID. Sadly, he passed away due to a lack of proper treatment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yusuf Hussain

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passed away due to COVID at the age of 73.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TNR

TNR was an actor and a journalist who passed away in 2021 due to COVID.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divya Bhatnagar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was 34 when she passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 sizzling photos of Gizele Thakral whose lips caught Salman Khan’s attention on Bigg Boss 9

 

 Find Out More