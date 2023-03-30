COVID is back: Mahhi Vij, Raj Kundra test positive; Remembering celebs who lost their lives to the virus 

Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, the COVID is back and it has affected another celeb too. Here's remembering celebs who passed away due to COVID.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023
If reports are anything to go by, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has also tested for COVID.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, let's see cleebs who lost their lives to COVID. Ace singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested COVID-19 positive in the first week of August. He passed away in September end. Reportedly, he passed away due to COVID complications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran Marathi film actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar was tested COVID positive. She had been shooting for a serial. She passed away at the age of 79.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who worked in films and TV passed away due to COVID. He was 52.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the shooter Dadi, Chandra Tomar passed away due to COVID complications as well. She was 89.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shravan from Nadeem-Shravan passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He had attended the Kumbh Mela, despite being advised against it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular Marathi and Hindi film actress Abhilasha Patil also breathed her last during the COVID wave.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Vohra was suffering from COVID. Sadly, he passed away due to a lack of proper treatment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passed away due to COVID at the age of 73.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TNR was an actor and a journalist who passed away in 2021 due to COVID.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was 34 when she passed away due to COVID-19 complications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
