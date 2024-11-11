Crazy Kiya Re to Kajra Re: 9 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan songs where she sets the screen on fire

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an amazing actress, but she's also a fantastic dancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When it comes to one of her best dance numbers, Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli instantly pops in our mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barso Re from Guru is a happy song and Ash dances her heart out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With Dhoom 2's Krazy Kiya Re, this sexy lady indeed made us all swoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dola Re Dola is one of the best dance numbers in Bollywood. Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit make sure we never look away from the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daiya Daiya Daiya Re is an underated gem. Aish proves she's a true stunner with this one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Kameena is a raunchy dance number and Ash's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan sets the screen on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Every song is Taal is brilliant, but Kahin Aag Lage is where we see Ash dance like a pure rhythm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimbooda Nimbooda is Ash's one of the most popular songs from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udi Teri Aankhon Se from Guzaarish shows how a dance can evoke so many intense emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 and more: Top 10 highest grossing films of 2024 so far

 

 Find Out More