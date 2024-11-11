Crazy Kiya Re to Kajra Re: 9 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan songs where she sets the screen on fire
Pooja Darade
| Nov 11, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an amazing actress, but she's also a fantastic dancer.
When it comes to one of her best dance numbers, Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli instantly pops in our mind.
Barso Re from Guru is a happy song and Ash dances her heart out.
With Dhoom 2's Krazy Kiya Re, this sexy lady indeed made us all swoon.
Dola Re Dola is one of the best dance numbers in Bollywood. Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit make sure we never look away from the screen.
Daiya Daiya Daiya Re is an underated gem. Aish proves she's a true stunner with this one.
Ishq Kameena is a raunchy dance number and Ash's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan sets the screen on fire.
Every song is Taal is brilliant, but Kahin Aag Lage is where we see Ash dance like a pure rhythm.
Nimbooda Nimbooda is Ash's one of the most popular songs from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Udi Teri Aankhon Se from Guzaarish shows how a dance can evoke so many intense emotions.
