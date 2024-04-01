Crew beauty Tabu's Top 10 dropdead gorgeous pics that'll leave you crushing
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
It is Tabu's world and we are just living in it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naina da Kaina! What a song and she looks so gorgeous, UFF!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu's monochrome picture has our hearts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What a stunner she is at this age!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black looks stunning on Tabu. She still has that grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This is one helluva photoshoot we cannot get over.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Can you take your eyes off? Cause we sure can't.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The kohl-eyed look makes her eyes pop out. We just love it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here's another one from the series. She's a DIVA, no?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu is a boss lady. That's the caption!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She can be a seductress and a charmer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her photoshoots are bold and Tabutiful!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In love again, right?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean beauty tips to follow before make up for flawless skin
Find Out More