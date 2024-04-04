Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan pocketed three times the pay cheque of Tabu, Kriti Sanon?

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Crew movie is winning hearts and has set cash registers ringing not just in India but also abroad. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti led film is a bona-fide hit.

As it continues to mint money, here's looking at the fatty paycheques of the star cast of Crew.

GQ India report claims that ABP Live and Financial Express report has revealed the remuneration of Crew's cast.

Tabu plays Geeta Sethi in the new movie. She and her husband want to open a restaurant in Goa.

As per GQ, Tabu took home about Rs 3 to 4 crore for the film.

Kriti Sanon who plays Divya Rana from Haryana impressed everyone with her sensible character and nuanced performance.

The media report claims that Kriti also took home the same amount as Tabu, that is, Rs 3 to 4 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the hot and happening Jasmine who has her own share of troubles and ambitions.

Kareena, as per reports took home around Rs 10 crore, states the report.

It means Kareena took home about three times the amount that Tabu and Kriti earned.

Diljit Dosanjh plays Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer in Crew.

As per reports, he charged Rs 3 crore for his role in the movie. He was paired with Kriti.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma who played Tabu's husband Arun in Crew took about Rs 40 to 50 lakh for his appearance in the movie.

