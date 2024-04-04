Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan pocketed three times the pay cheque of Tabu, Kriti Sanon?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Crew movie is winning hearts and has set cash registers ringing not just in India but also abroad. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti led film is a bona-fide hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As it continues to mint money, here's looking at the fatty paycheques of the star cast of Crew.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
GQ India report claims that ABP Live and Financial Express report has revealed the remuneration of Crew's cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu plays Geeta Sethi in the new movie. She and her husband want to open a restaurant in Goa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per GQ, Tabu took home about Rs 3 to 4 crore for the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon who plays Divya Rana from Haryana impressed everyone with her sensible character and nuanced performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The media report claims that Kriti also took home the same amount as Tabu, that is, Rs 3 to 4 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the hot and happening Jasmine who has her own share of troubles and ambitions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena, as per reports took home around Rs 10 crore, states the report.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It means Kareena took home about three times the amount that Tabu and Kriti earned.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Diljit Dosanjh plays Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer in Crew.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, he charged Rs 3 crore for his role in the movie. He was paired with Kriti.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Kapil Sharma who played Tabu's husband Arun in Crew took about Rs 40 to 50 lakh for his appearance in the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Pushpa 2 vs Singham Again, THESE Indian movie clashes excited fans
Find Out More