Crew, Patna Shuklla and more new movies, web series to watch in theatres and OTT this weekend
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 28, 2024
Heart of the Hunter on Netflix is a story of a dangerous assassin who is forced to save an old friend.
Renegade Nell on Disney Plus Hotstar is a tale of a young woman.
Memory on Lionsgate Play is a story of an expert assassin struggling with severe memory loss.
The Beautiful Game on Netflix is a story of sports drama about a homeless English footballers who travel to Rome to participate in a tournament.
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew will be releasing in theatres.
Madu on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a Nigerian boy who goes to ballet schools in England.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard and will be releasing in theatres.
The Wages of Fear on Netflix is a story of illicit crack team who has to transport trucks filled with nitroglycerine.
Inspector Rishi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a police officer who investigate a series of murders.
Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar.
