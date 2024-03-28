Crew, Patna Shuklla and more new movies, web series to watch in theatres and OTT this weekend

Mar 28, 2024

Heart of the Hunter on Netflix is a story of a dangerous assassin who is forced to save an old friend.

Renegade Nell on Disney Plus Hotstar is a tale of a young woman.

Memory on Lionsgate Play is a story of an expert assassin struggling with severe memory loss.

The Beautiful Game on Netflix is a story of sports drama about a homeless English footballers who travel to Rome to participate in a tournament.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew will be releasing in theatres.

Madu on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a Nigerian boy who goes to ballet schools in England.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard and will be releasing in theatres.

The Wages of Fear on Netflix is a story of illicit crack team who has to transport trucks filled with nitroglycerine.

Inspector Rishi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a police officer who investigate a series of murders.

Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar.

