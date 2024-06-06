Cricket vs Bollywood: Top 15 stars with the biggest fan following
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 06, 2024
With an astounding 268 million followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli is the biggest star.
With her charm, Priyanka Chopra enthralls 91 million fans.
The adored actress Shraddha Kapoor has 89 million admirers.
With her grace, Deepika Padukone captivates 79.1 million fans.
With 69.2 million followers, Salman Khan leads the field, just behind is Akshay Kumar with 68.2 million.
Alia Bhatt and her best friend Katrina Kaif have 84.2 million and 80.1 million fans, respectively, and are quite popular.
Tiger Shroff amazes 39.9 million people, but Shah Rukh Khan has devoted 46.6 million devotees.
With her posts, Anushka Sharma interacts with 67.4 million followers, Amitabh Bachchan has a devoted following of 37.5 million, whereas Hrithik Roshan has 47.6 million followers.
With a healthy 47.6 million fans, MS Dhoni leads the field, while Shahid Kapoor is at 46.8 million.
