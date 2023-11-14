Criminal Code and other Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Criminal Code is reportedly inspired by real-life events of a heist which is connected to more crimes in the city.
It stars Miguel Nader and Luis Capti Kwong in the lead. The crime thriller's trailer has won hearts. Let's check out more thrillers from Netflix.
Luckiest Girl Alive is based on Jessica Knoll's best-selling novel. It follows a journalist who is asked to participate in a true crime documentary.
Mark, an undercover cop who forms a close relationship with a murder suspect hoping to get a confession. But he puts both their lives at risk.
Edith and Sir Thomas Sharpe movie into Thomas' family home in English hillside. Edith discovers the twisted secrets of the family.
Emily The Criminal follows the life of a college graduate who gets into a credit card scam to get out of debt but her life spirals down.
Before I Wake follows a boy who feels scared to fall asleep as he has the power to transform nightmares into reality.
Shutter Island is a Martin Scorsese movie. A US Marshall is sent to an asylum in search of a woman who went missing.
Mr Harrigan's Phone is about a phone that gives a boy the ability to communicate with the dead.
Hypnotic follows a woman hiring a hypnotist to curb her anxiety but the hypnotist is not what he seems.
A home invasion turns into the biggest nightmare for a family, Intrusion stars Frieda Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green and others.
In I'm Thinking of Ending Things follows a woman who visits her new boyfriend's farm. It gets downhill as the title suggests.
