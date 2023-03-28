Critics Choice Awards 2023: Ajay Devgn, Guneet Monga, Babil Khan and more grace the red carpet  

The Critics Choice Awards were held in the city recently. From Ajay Devgn to Oscar winner Guneet Monga and more, check out the red carpet pics below: 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari is a stunner in black. 

Niharika NM 

Going places is this pretty content creator! 

Malishka 

Spotted after a long time, Malishka looks as mischievous and pretty as ever. 

Ajay Devgn 

The dapper dude always rules. 

Rajat Kapoor

Actor Rajat opted for a blazer with denim. 

Sudhir Mishra 

The director made a rare appearance. 

Babil Khan 

Taking his father, Irrfan's legacy forward... 

Kalki Koechlin 

Kalki has been opting for dresses. 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya is carving a niche for herself.

Men of the moment

Jim Sarbh with Siddharth Roy Kapur on the red carpet. 

Rishab Shetty 

And the best actor award goes to... 

Neha Dhupia 

We love this look of Neha's...  

Guneet Monga

We have an Oscar winner in the house! 

Rajkummar Rao

Joining the dapper dude list Rajkummar was seen in a black blazer. 

Sakshi Tanwar 

Sakshi is always all about simplicity. 

Shriram Raghavan 

Ace director walks the red carpet... 

Anshuman Jha

Newly married Anshuman Jha made a solo appearance.  

