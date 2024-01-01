Cubicles 3, Tejas and more new movies, web series releasing in first week of January 2024 on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Cubicles season 3 is about Piyush and his struggles in corporate life. Watch on SonyLiv on January 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas is about an IAF officer who has to safeguard the nation. Watch on ZEE5 on January 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hi Nanna is about a fashion photographer and his daughter Mahi. Watch on Netflix on January 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Solo Leveling is about human warriors who have to fight against monsters to protect mankind. Watch on Crunchyroll on January 6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kotabommali PS is about a police officer who runs after he gets wrongly framed. Watch on Aha on January 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marry My Husband is about a woman who gets murdered after knowing about her husband's affair. Watch on Prime Video on January 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gyeongseong Creature is about a wealthy businessman who meets a woman searching for her mom. Watch on Netflix on January 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 happy movies to watch with family on OTT for the perfect start to New Year 2024
Find Out More