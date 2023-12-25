Curry & Cyanide and Top 10 more bone chilling crime documentaries on Netflix and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true-crime documentary is about investigating six deaths in the same family. Watch on Netflix.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths show is based on the real story of a Delhi family whose entire three generations was found hanging in their apartment. Watch on Netflix.
The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors is a documentary is about Noida’s famous double murders of Arushi Talwar and her house help. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi is a serial killer openly challenged Delhi Police leaving bodies all over West Delhi. Watch on Netflix.
Money Mafia is a This docu-series explores white-collar crimes in India and how influential people rise to fame with help of crimes. Watch on Discovery Plus.
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom is a documentary focus on a man who didn’t let women independent and enjoy freedom in the vicinity he lived. Watch on Netflix.
Crime Stories: India Detectives is a docu-series revolves around four major criminal investigations of Bangalore. Watch on Netflix.
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore is a documentary explores the crimes of a serial killer who terrorized Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka stats. Watch on Netflix.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld is a documentary is about Mumbai Police trying to take down the ruthless famous don Dawood Ibrahim. Watch on Netflix.
Delhi Riots — A tale of Burn & Blame is a about the Delhi riots that killed approximately 53 people and left 500 injured on 23rd February 2020 when US President Donald Trump landed in the nation's capital. Watch on Voot.
