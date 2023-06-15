Cyclone Biparjoy: Top movies on OTT based on cyclone
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Twister on Amazon Prime Video is about Ben, a storm chaser, and Jo, a meteorologist, who have to put their impending divorce on hold to battle a series of violent tornadoes that are destroying Oklahoma.
2012 on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect movie on disaster.
The Day After Tomorrow on Disney+Hotstar shows how a sudden worldwide storm begins to plunge the entire planet into a new ice age.
Deep Impact on Amazon Prime Video is about how a deadly comet is about to strike Earth and destroy humanity.
San Andreas on Amazon Prime Video is about a rescue-chopper pilot, who with his estranged wife saves their daughter following an earthquake and before another disaster strikes.
Armageddon on Disney+Hotstar is a1998 action-disaster movie.
Greenland on Amazon Prime Video is a 2020 disaster film.
Deepwater Horizon on Amazon Prime Video is based on true events.
The Titanic on Disney+Hotstar is based on the sinking of the RMS Titanic.
The Impossible on Amazon Prime Video is about a tourist family in Thailand caught in the destruction and chaotic aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
These movies on cyclones are a must-watch.
Disaster movies have a different fan base.
