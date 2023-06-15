Cyclone Biparjoy: Top 10 movies based on natural disasters to watch on OTT
Here is a list of must-watch natural disaster-based movies online.
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Kedarnath on Zee5 explores the Uttarakhand floods of 2016.
Tum Mile is based on Mumbai floods happened in 2005. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
In The Day After Tomorrow an entire planet turns into a new ice age after a sudden storm and Paleoclimatologist. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
In 2012 streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to the Mayan calendar, the world was supposed to end on Dec. 21, 2012.
Thovino Thomas latest movie 2018 is based on Kerala floods. Available on SonyLiv.
The Impossible is a story of family getting separated due to Tusanami when they visit Thailand for Christmas. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Into The Storm - High school students experience the aftermath of a devastating storm. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Crawl is about a young woman struggling to save herself and her father after being trapped in a massive hurricane. Watch Amazon Prime Video.
Geostorm on Netflix is a science fiction disaster film.
OMG opens up with an earthquake and an atheist fights against God for the loss of his shop. Streaming on Netflix.
