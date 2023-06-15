Cyclone Biparjoy: Top 10 movies based on natural disasters to watch on OTT

Here is a list of must-watch natural disaster-based movies online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Kedarnath on Zee5 explores the Uttarakhand floods of 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Mile is based on Mumbai floods happened in 2005. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In The Day After Tomorrow an entire planet turns into a new ice age after a sudden storm and Paleoclimatologist. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2012 streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to the Mayan calendar, the world was supposed to end on Dec. 21, 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thovino Thomas latest movie 2018 is based on Kerala floods. Available on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Impossible is a story of family getting separated due to Tusanami when they visit Thailand for Christmas. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Into The Storm - High school students experience the aftermath of a devastating storm. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crawl is about a young woman struggling to save herself and her father after being trapped in a massive hurricane. Watch Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geostorm on Netflix is a science fiction disaster film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG opens up with an earthquake and an atheist fights against God for the loss of his shop. Streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood stars who hate watching their own movies

 

 Find Out More