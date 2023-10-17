D Immam spills the beans on his feud with Sivakarthikeyan; says, 'It's impossible to forget...'

Music composer D Immam and Sivakarthikeyan have not been on talking terms for a while. And the composer has opened up on the same for the first time now. Here's what happened...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Immam and Sivakarthikeyan have worked together in many films Manam Kothi Paravai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja and Namma Veetu Pillai to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immam and Sivkarthikeyan have together given some amazing hits with their collaborations. Music adds to the recall value of a movie, and together they have created magic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The music composer opened up about the feud while talking to Tamizha, states Filmibeat. The composer is quite upset with Sivakarthikeyan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immam says that he was not aware and got to know about the betrayal later. Immam did confront Sivakarthikeyan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immam refused to reveal what Sivakarthikeyan told him after the confrontation. He has also refused to work with Sivakarthikeyan in future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immam claims that he is hiding certain aspects because he has to think about the welfare of his children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Immam says that people forget and move on, but it is difficult for him to forget Sivakarthikeyan's betrayal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The composer says that he is not someone who works for money and adds that he cannot betray his music.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The personal conflicts that have cropped up between D Immam and Sivakarthikeyan are talk of the town. But D Immam refused to divulge the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The composer was asked about possibile reconciliation. He shared may be in next life if Siva is an actor and he is a composer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's see what Sivakarthikeyan has to say about D Immam's revelation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
