D Immam spills the beans on his feud with Sivakarthikeyan; says, 'It's impossible to forget...'

Music composer D Immam and Sivakarthikeyan have not been on talking terms for a while. And the composer has opened up on the same for the first time now. Here's what happened...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

D Immam and Sivakarthikeyan collabs 

Immam and Sivakarthikeyan have worked together in many films Manam Kothi Paravai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja and Namma Veetu Pillai to name a few.

Hit compose-actor duo

Immam and Sivkarthikeyan have together given some amazing hits with their collaborations. Music adds to the recall value of a movie, and together they have created magic. 

D Immam opens up 

The music composer opened up about the feud while talking to Tamizha, states Filmibeat. The composer is quite upset with Sivakarthikeyan. 

Lost the trust 

Immam says that he was not aware and got to know about the betrayal later. Immam did confront Sivakarthikeyan. 

Immam refuses to work with Sivakarthikeyan 

Immam refused to reveal what Sivakarthikeyan told him after the confrontation. He has also refused to work with Sivakarthikeyan in future. 

Why is Immam silent? 

Immam claims that he is hiding certain aspects because he has to think about the welfare of his children. 

Immam cannot forget the betrayal 

Immam says that people forget and move on, but it is difficult for him to forget Sivakarthikeyan's betrayal. 

Immam and his work 

The composer says that he is not someone who works for money and adds that he cannot betray his music. 

What really happened? 

The personal conflicts that have cropped up between D Immam and Sivakarthikeyan are talk of the town. But D Immam refused to divulge the same.

Immam's claims

The composer was asked about possibile reconciliation. He shared may be in next life if Siva is an actor and he is a composer.

Sivakarthikeyan's take 

Let's see what Sivakarthikeyan has to say about D Immam's revelation. 

