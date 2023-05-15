Dahaad, Delhi Crime and more: Top 10 Indian web series based on crime against women
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about the complex crime that women face. Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati has to inspect deaths happening in public restrooms.
Delhi Crime 1 has a backgroup related to the famous Delhi Nirbhaya rape case. Watch it on Netflix.
DCP Vartika Chaturvedi aka Shefali Shah has to expose masked murderers to the Chaddi Baniyan gang who is creating chaos in Delhi. Watch on Netflix.
Aarya is the story of a woman who has to save her family after the loss of her husband. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Mirzapur showcases women as marginalised characters in UP. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Mirzapur 2 showcases the rising crime against women in the form of rape and how they rise.
Girls Hostel Season 1 on TVF highlights issues of eve teasing and bullying that girls face.
Girls Hostel Season 2 focuses on serious issues that women face in the society. Watch on TVF.
SHE on Netflix is about is about how a woman's body is misused and how she asserts the oppressors.
Aarya 2 on Disney+Hotstar is about the fight of a woman to save her family. Sushmita as a mom is shown protecting her family values.
