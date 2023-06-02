Dahaad to Akira: Sonakshi Sinha's best performances till date

From action to, period dramas and police cops, Sonakshi Sinha has played all. Lets take a look at birthday girl Sonakshi Sinha's best performance so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Although Sonakshi Sinha’s box office collection is not that great but she has delivered amazing performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi in the character of a police cop left everyone amazed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha left everyone spellbound with her role as Rajjo in her debut film DabanggSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi SInha’s performance as a fiery college girl was impeccable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She portrayed a young journalist juggling between her personal and professional lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played an ambitious scientist dreaming of a job at NASA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi delivered an incredible performance in Lootera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress impressed the audience with the suspenseful mystery thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha had a short role but was impactful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She portrayed a feisty sex consultant in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha’s performance alongside Shahid Kapoor in R… Rajkumar was impressive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
