Dahaad to Akira: Sonakshi Sinha's best performances till date

From action to, period dramas and police cops, Sonakshi Sinha has played all. Lets take a look at birthday girl Sonakshi Sinha's best performance so far

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha movies

Let's take a look at the best performance of Sonakshi Sinha who is celebrating her birthday today.

Sonakshi Sinha best performances

Although Sonakshi Sinha’s box office collection is not that great but she has delivered amazing performances.

Dahaad

Sonakshi in the character of a police cop left everyone amazed.

Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha left everyone spellbound with her role as Rajjo in her debut film Dabangg

Akira

Sonakshi SInha’s performance as a fiery college girl was impeccable.

Noor

She portrayed a young journalist juggling between her personal and professional lives.

Mission Mangal

She played an ambitious scientist dreaming of a job at NASA.

Lootera

Sonakshi delivered an incredible performance in Lootera.

Ittefaq

The actress impressed the audience with the suspenseful mystery thriller.

Kalank

Sonakshi Sinha had a short role but was impactful.

Khaandaani Shafakhana

She portrayed a feisty sex consultant in the film.

R.. Rajkumar

Sonakshi Sinha’s performance alongside Shahid Kapoor in R… Rajkumar was impressive.

