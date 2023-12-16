DAIS Annual day: Nita Ambani looks divine in blue Banarasi saree; Isha Ambani keeps it simple
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Yesterday, the annul day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School took place. From Nita Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, many attended it.
Nita Ambani looked absolutely gorgeous in a bright blue Banarasi saree.
Nita Ambani can never go wrong when it comes to sarees and she once again proved it right.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was present at the event too.
Isha Ambani kept it all simple in a kurta and palazzo set.
Nita Ambani added to the charm to her look with a pretty gajra.
About celebs at the event, Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed his son AbRam's performance at the annual day function.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were there to support daughter Aaradhya amidst separation rumours.
Amitabh Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda also came in to witness Aaradhya Bachchan's performance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan came in to cheer for son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.
Karan Johar was the happiest to see his two munchkins perform on stage.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have their kids Misha and Zain attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
