Daler Mehndi Top 10 songs that will instantly make you go Tunak Tunak

Daler Mehndi's popular track number that will take you to dance floor

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Tunak Tunak Tun

This iconic track became a global sensation with its catchy beats and distinctive music video.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

This song is still widely enjoyed for its high-energy music.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle

This song from the movie "Bride and Prejudice" is a perfect blend of Punjabi beats and modern elements.

Saade Dil Te Chhuriyan Chaliyan

A popular wedding song, this track has been played at countless celebrations.

Dardi Rab Rab

This song is known for its fusion of Punjabi folk, rhythmic beats and modern sounds.

Rang De Basanti

From the movie of the same name, this song captures the spirit of youth and rebellion.

Na Na Na Re

A lively and fast-paced track that has become synonymous with Daler Mehndi's vibrant music style

Kala Kauwa

Peppy beats and enthusiastic singing make it a memorable song.

Bhootni Ke

This one is the most popular song from Akshay Kumar’s movie Singh is King.

Nach Baby Nach Kudi

This song's upbeat tempo and vibrant music make it a popular choice for dance performances.

